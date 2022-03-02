You no longer have to wear a mask in a Cuyahoga County building

**Last week, the CDC announced many healthy Americans can take a break from masks, as seen in the video above.**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Most people entering a Cuyahoga County building no longer have to do so wearing a mask, Executive Armond Budish said in a press conference Wednesday.

The move comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control loosened its masking guidelines in the wake of falling COVID-19 case rates last week. The group announced a new community level metric, which only requires masks for counties labeled as “high.” Cuyahoga County is currently at a medium level, meaning masks are no longer required.

Budish said he was feeling optimistic about where the county is with COVID-19 numbers, explaining they are the lowest they’ve been in quite some time.

The new mask policy applies to most circumstances, but there are exceptions, including for Sheriff’s Department employees and nurses working with certain patients.

“It doesn’t mean that COVID is gone by and means and it doesn’t mean the danger is over but it makes mask wearing voluntary,” Budish said.