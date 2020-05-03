‘You are the chosen ones’: Tom Hanks gives inspiring speech to graduating class at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — Award winning actor Tom Hanks shared an inspiring video message with the graduating class at Wright State University on Saturday.

According to TODAY, he told the seniors during their virtual ceremony that he believes they are the “chosen ones” and went on to commend them for their hard work and dedication.

“You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures. You started in the olden times, in a world back before the great pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives just that way. ‘Well, that was before the COVID-19,” he said.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently recovered from COVID-19 and have been very vocal about their experience with hopes of educating others.

“You will continue on into the ‘after,’ as in ‘that was after the virus was tamed,'” he said. “But your ‘after’ is not going to look the same as your ‘during’ or as your ‘before.’ … You’ll have made it through the time of great sacrifice and great need, and no one will be more fresh to the task of restarting our measure of normalcy than you, you chosen ones,” Hanks told the students.

