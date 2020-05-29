YMCA of Greater Cleveland day camps prepare to reopen

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Relief is on the way for parents who depend on child care to work. Child care facilities including day camps are allowed to reopen May 31.

“We were as excited as some of our parents were with kids being cooped up at home looking for ideas and things to go out and do camps are one of the things we can do at the Y,” said Eric Stinehelfer.

Stinehelfer is the executive director of the French Creek Family YMCA in Avon, it’s part of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. He says the YMCA is the largest provider of child care and swim lessons in the nation, making it critical they reopen safely.

Large signs are posted throughout the lobby entrance with the new protocols for members. YMCA staff, with some exceptions, are required to wear a mask, members are recommended to wear one as well and could be subject to a temperature check.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Day camps will open at the Avon location in June at a reduced capacity to better protect campers and staff.

“Our ratio will be a 1:9 ratio and we have 35-square-feet per camper, so our rooms, room sizes have to be adjusted so we will cordon off parts of rooms for different groups,” said Stinehelfer.

He says youth basketball camp children will be provided one basketball for the day instead of sharing numerous balls with everyone. Use of the pool during camp will be limited to 10 people at a time. Equipment will be sanitized after use including life jackets.

Stinehelfer says each YMCA location has a different amount of children they can accommodate based on building size.

At the Avon location they will be using outdoor space and tents more in an effort to spread campers out. A contactless drop off and check in available for day campers.

Read more about the YMCA of Greater Cleveland reopening right here.