XO Prime Steaks in Cleveland closes permanently

CLEVELAND (WJW)– XO Prime Steaks is closings its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement on its Instagram page on Tuesday.

The restaurant ownership said the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to continue.

“It’s very emotional, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears my staff and I put in over the last 17 years to put out the best product possible for our guests. Proud to have been part of such a dynamic neighborhood, helped making it a destination and showcasing the best of Cleveland dining,” XO said in the post.

XO Prime Steaks opened in Cleveland’s Warehouse District in 2003.