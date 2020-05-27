1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

XO Prime Steaks in Cleveland closes permanently

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– XO Prime Steaks is closings its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement on its Instagram page on Tuesday.

The restaurant ownership said the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to continue.

“It’s very emotional, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears my staff and I put in over the last 17 years to put out the best product possible for our guests. Proud to have been part of such a dynamic neighborhood, helped making it a destination and showcasing the best of Cleveland dining,” XO said in the post.

XO Prime Steaks opened in Cleveland’s Warehouse District in 2003.

View this post on Instagram

The last few weeks have been very difficult. With extreme sadness I’m sharing with you today that XO is closed. I looked at a million angles but unfortunately this is the only viable option. The Covid health crisis created current conditions that made it impossible to continue operations for us. It’s very emotional, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears my staff and I put in over the last 17 years to put out the best product possible for our guests. Proud to have been part of such a dynamic neighborhood, helped making it a destination and showcasing the best of Cleveland dining. The support and love you gave us over the years is unmatched and I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll cherish the experience for ever and the relationships I built. But as we all know in life as one door closes another will open up. Sharing better news with all of you soon. Forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼 See you soon. #jadeclevand #jadeflatseastbank #jadeasianfusion #jadesushibar

A post shared by XO Prime Steaks (@xoprimesteaks) on

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral