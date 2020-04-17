Wooster Community Hospital celebrates discharge of patient who beat COVID-19

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Wooster Community Hospital (WCH) held a celebratory discharge for a man who beat COVID-19.

The patient had been on a ventilator at WCH and is now breathing on his own. Officials say he is ready to return home to his family.

The hospital shared video with FOX 8 of the patient’s discharge. He’s seen wearing a mask and holding balloons as bystanders cheered in excitement over his amazing recovery.

“I am so grateful to the WCH staff and can’t thank them enough. During my ICU stay, I experienced such kindness and compassion from a team of incredibly dedicated and professional Doctors, Nurses, and Respiratory Specialists,” the patient reportedly told WCH.

“The WCH ICU team was incredible! Day after day, they were kind, patient, and helpful as we pressed for the best outcome together. In this battle against COVID-19, they never left our side,” his son said. “As our Dad fought the illness, it was excruciating not to be able to see him, speak with him, or give him an encouraging hug. The WCH staff became our hands and our voice by becoming his champion while providing him with excellent care.”

WCH says they are happy to celebrate the patient’s recovery and discharge.