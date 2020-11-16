Wooster City Schools closes elementary building over COVID-19 cases

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– Wooster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Tefs said school officials made the tough decision last week to temporarily close Parkview Elementary School because of several COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, this is the only building where we have seen our version internally of what does look like community spread in one school setting,” Tefs said Monday.

“We had four positive cases as of Friday and there was still some contact tracing that was to occur again on Monday. Then we had another 12 that were quarantined.”

He said the building will remain closed until Nov. 30. During the closure, students will continue to learn remotely.

“There was just a concern that potentially that spread was going to continue into this week and we felt like we needed to close that building just to be safe,” Tefs said.

While Parkview was the only building to close in the district, the schools superintendent said they were recently informed of a high school student testing positive.

“We have another positive coronavirus case with a basketball athlete and that is a sophomore at Wooster High School,” Tefs said. “That one positive case has quarantined 25 other people, including three staff members.”

