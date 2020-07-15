Woollybear Festival canceled because of coronavirus concerns

(Coverage of 2019’s Woollybear Festival in the video player above)

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and FOX 8 News announced on Wednesday the 2020 Woollybear Festival is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It would have been the 48th celebration of the weather-predicting caterpillar.

“In communicating with FOX 8, we concur that in the best interests of our Woollybear fans and the community, it would be best that we skip a year and let our Wolfert the Woollybear stay in his cocoon and stay safe from the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020,” said Sandra Coe, Vermilion Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist and Woollybear Festival founder Dick Goddard is resting, and Coe said she is looking forward to his return for next year’s event.

The date of the 2021 Woollybear Festival will be announced at the end of April next year, in conjunction with the Cleveland Browns schedule.

The Woollybear Festival was first held in Birmingham and moved to Vermilion in 1981. It’s now the largest single-day festival in Ohio.

