Woman questions accuracy of coronavirus count after letters from Summit County Public Health

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)-– Letters a local mother received from Summit County Public Health, saying her husband and two young children tested positive for COVID-19 have her questioning the accuracy of the numbers of people sick from the disease.

“I believe these letters are wrong,” Amanda Soroka told the FOX 8 I-Team on Wednesday. “My husband had one rapid positive test and two negative PCR tests, and my two young children were never even tested. When I called Summit County, they basically told me, ‘Well, he had a positive rapid. There are no false positives.'”

Soroka said a couple weeks ago some of her family members had cold-like symptoms. She said she, her two older children and her husband got tested. She said she and the children tested negative. She said her husband had the positive rapid test so was tested again and was negative.

She said she doesn’t want the three counted as positives for COVID-19.

Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said only the husband will be counted as a positive since he did have a positive test. Skoda said the department does not receive negative test results. She noted the two young children were close contacts of a person who tested positive.

“Once you have a positive test in the state of Ohio, we cannot undo that,” Skoda said. “No one can because you have that record. We don’t know if it’s a false negative. A false positive, we don’t even get into that, but the state of Ohio law requires that the test be reported. “

Skoda said it is not unusual to get different results from different tests.

“Folks think all of these tests are unreliable, and therefore they go and get a second test. Well, every time you do that, it doesn’t mean you are going to get the same answer,” Skoda said.

Health officials said some things may affect the test’s accuracy including how the swab was collected.

“I just questioned the numbers because if my husband were positive, the PCR would have shown, but that PCR test was negative,” Soroka said. “And he had a follow-up PCR a week later, which was also negative.”

