Wolstein Center vaccination clinic to offer Johnson & Johnson shot

(Watch some of Ohio Gov. DeWine’s most recent visit to the Wolstein Center in the above video.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will offer the Johnson & Johnson shot next week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday.

The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be available from May 11 through May 17 to anyone age 18 or older.

The clinic will continue to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine through May 10. Second doses will be offered for those who received a shot in late April and early May, beginning on May 18. The governor said the CSU clinic may be extended past May 31.

According to the governor’s office, more than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer shot were administered at the site during its first six weeks of operation.

The clinic at the Wolstein Center accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can also be made online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.