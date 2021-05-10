Wolstein Center to give Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday, May 11 through Monday, May 17. The vaccine is available by appointment and walk-in for those who are 18 or older.

Monday is the final day for the site to administer the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Beginning on May 18, the site will be open for those who need to return to get their second dose until May 31.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the site may continue operation beyond May 31 if there is still demand for the vaccine and if the mass vaccination method proves to still be effective.

In the first week of May, the Wolstein Center administered 2,000 shots on a walk-in basis. According to the governor, out of all vaccines given during that time period, 44% were given to minorities and 68% of people lived in targeted-high risk neighborhoods.

The FDA and CDC put a temporary pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after six cases of a rare blood clotting disorder were found in some women who received the shot. After an investigation there were 15 total cases found of out more than six million total shots given.

FDA and CDC officials decided to recommend the shot once again on April 23 with new guidance for providers about how to treat the clot and with a warning for women below 50 years old to be aware of the potential but very rare risks.

As of May 9, 4.8 million people have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, roughly 41.36% of Ohio’s population.