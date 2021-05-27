Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic ends June 7

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The last day for the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center is Monday, June 7.

The clinic will offer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for its 12th week. Second doses will be scheduled through Discount Drug Mart.

“Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 and up, so if you are a parent who has been thinking about bringing your child to the Wolstein Center for their vaccination, now is the time,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday.

Those 12 to 17 need permission and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“This clinic has been tremendously successful, and the process to get in and out the door here has been fast and efficient for both youth and adults,” the governor said.

The Wolstein Center clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are available online.