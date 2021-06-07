Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic coming to a close Monday; walk-ins welcome

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center is coming to a close Monday.

For those wanting to take advantage of these final clinic hours, the facility is offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and up. Those who need a second dose after Monday can get that through Discount Drug Mart.

After opening on March 16, and often churning through 6,000 people a day, the clinic is closing after 12 weeks in business.

“This clinic has been tremendously successful, and the process to get in and out the door here has been fast and efficient for both youth and adults,” DeWine said in a press conference Thursday.

More than 260,000 vaccine doses were delivered at this site so far, the Ohio National Guard reported.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome through the close of Monday. However, for those who like appointments, those are still available online.