Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic continues next week with Pfizer vaccine, could be extended

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Next week, the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccine Clinic will continue into Week 7 offering a different vaccine than first planned.

During a press conference today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that appointments are now available for the clinic for next week. He said that rather than offer one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, as was first announced, two-dose Pfizer vaccines are going to be offered.

Now in its sixth week, the clinic continues to average about 6,000 doses a week, DeWine said.

DeWine said the vaccine clinic would likely last longer than eight weeks, as first planned, saying that his team is looking to extend it to 12 weeks so that everyone can get their second shots.

“There are a lot of moving parts here,” he said. “So we can’t announce for sure.”

Appointments can be made right here or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

DeWine had put a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state following a recommendation from federal health officials, after multiple people developed blood clots from getting that shot.