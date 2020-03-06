Wizard World Comic Con expecting large turnout this weekend despite coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Over the next few weeks, Cleveland will play host to several events including corn hole championships, college basketball tournaments and dance competitions, that will bring in thousands of people to the city.

This weekend thousands of folks will be heading to the Huntington Convention Center in downtown for Wizard World Comic Con.

The convention center in particular has a full slate of events scheduled and they say they'll continue to follow the strict cleaning procedures they've always had in place.

"It's standard operating procedure for our housekeeping team to do a deep cleaning on what we consider high touch areas twice a day and continuing to wipe things down. This isn't something that we developed right now, this is something that we do all the time here," Huntington Convention Center Director David Johnson said.

Meanwhile, officials say coronavirus fears haven't affected the enthusiasm for Wizard World

Vendors from all over the country are setting up for huge crowds of pop culture fans. Show organizers say they're providing sanitizer stations and are following the latest advice from the CDC.

"That's what people do at our shows all the time. They understand they're gong to be in contact with people and they're washing their hands and they're sanitizing if they're feeling uncomfortable, but we want people to feel welcome and feel safe," said Wizard World spokesman Jerry Milani.

A show like Wizard World is very tactile experience. There are comics to sift through, artwork to touch and collectibles to check out.

Wes Tillander of Swords, Posters and Comics from Atlanta says he's on the road all the time and thousands of people each week visit his booth, so he knows what to expect.

"More people probably died of bee stings this week that coronavirus so no. On the ration of rolling the dice, you're pretty safe," Tillander said.

Both the mid-American conference and the NCAA say they are constantly monitoring any developments with the coronavirus and are in contact daily with the centers for disease control. They say their tournaments will go on as scheduled.

Wizard World Comic Con says they are also ready to go. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. and the show runs throughout the weekend.

