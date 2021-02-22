With COVID-19 positivity rates decreasing, DeWine says nursing home visitations may soon open up more in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered an update on nursing home visitation rules during a press conference Monday.

DeWine says the state is continuing to allow for in-person compassionate care visits, which is not the same as end-of-life visitation, he stipulated.

He offered some examples of what might constitute a compassionate care visit, including if a patient is showing depression or is majorly effected by not being able to see loved ones.

In general, DeWine said he believes nursing home visitation can soon open up more.

“We’re seeing positivity rates across the state decrease,” said DeWine, who is sending a letter to all nursing homes today to remind them to allow for compassionate care visits and to update their visitation status each week.

“Ohio’s facilities are required to report in weekly and update our visitation dashboard to indicate if visitation is allowed at their facility,” DeWine said.

A map of counties is color coded to determine visitation, depending on positivity rates of the virus.

Red counties – nursing home visitation only open to compassionate care

Yellow and green counties – some visitation may be allowed

DeWine said those who are having problems getting into see a loved one for a compassionate care visit should remember they have rights.