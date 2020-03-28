1  of  3
Winking Lizard temporarily shutting doors amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winking Lizard Tavern is temporarily shutting its doors in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of the close of business Saturday, March 28, all Winking Lizard locations in Ohio will shut down. The business has been servicing customers with to-go orders since the governor issued a ban on restaurants.

Cleveland’s Galleria (1301 E 9th St.) and Gateway (811 Huron Rd E.) locations will remain open, as will the chain’s Grandview Heights and Westerville restaurants.

Winking Lizard says they will reopen with full service as soon they are given permission by authorities to do so.

Any pertinent changes will be posted on the restaurant’s social media pages.

