Windham junior high, high school to start school remotely after confirmed case of COVID-19 reported

WINDHAM, Ohio (WJW) — Students attending Windham junior high and high school will start class remotely for the first two weeks.

The decision was made after someone in the district tested positive for COVID-19 and some staff members were required to quarantine.

Families were notified on Saturday with details about how the process will work.

Staff will pass out chromebooks to students in front of the building on Tuesday.

Maplewood students will still be transported to and from Maplewood each day via the buses.

