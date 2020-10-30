Willoughby-Eastlake forced to close some schools because of coronavirus staff shortages

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Willoughby-Eastlake school district has had to close two schools due to staff shortages because of coronavirus.

South High School and Willoughby Middle School will be learning remotely Friday.

The district says it’s because of the high number of staff in quarantine and staff illnesses.

The district says it hopes to reopen Willoughby Middle on Monday.

The district will be updating staff, student, and parents over the weekend.

South High won’t reopen until the district can evaluate the situation with the Lake County General Health District.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8