Will students return to the classroom?: Local school districts unveil their plans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With less than one month to meet Governor DeWine’s goal of getting students back in the classroom at the start of March several districts are announcing their plans.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon said the district is planning what a return to school buildings would look like, given more than 7,000 staff members begin the first of a two-dose vaccination next week. He said 75 percent of staff surveyed said they wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“When that was announced we thought we would have vaccines on January 15. We now are going to receive them nearly a month later,” he said.

Gordon said operating more than 100 school buildings, filled with a diverse range of viewpoints on the issue, means they will provide both a fully remote and hybrid learning option for families.’

“We also know when we look at national data, particularly in communities of color, that there is a real discomfort about feeling safe coming back to school,” said Gordon. “We’re estimating that as much as half of our students could remain in remote.”

@GovMikeDeWine's vaccines for PreK-12 Employees begin soon. Vaccinations are an important part of @CLEMetroSchools hybrid model planning. Learn more about CMSD's vaccination plan and hybrid planning here: https://t.co/reJYhrjNAl #CMSDsafe — Eric S. Gordon, CEO (@EricGordon_CEO) January 27, 2021

Starting Monday Shaker Heights public school students in grades 5-12 can begin onsite learning five days a week, younger students are already back in the classroom.

The teacher’s association for the district says the change is coming too soon since staff gets vaccinated the week after students return.

“It seems premature to us to return to twice the students, twice the time, for a week of class when we just had an outbreak at one of our elementary schools,” said John Morris, Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association President.

The district confirms new virus cases among students and staff this week. About 40 percent of families district-wide have chosen to remain remote according to a district spokesperson.

Earlier today, the Educational Service Center (ESC) of Northeast Ohio informed Shaker Heights Schools that District faculty and staff will receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on 2/16 and a second dose on 3/9. Read more: https://t.co/LA6HHB2opK pic.twitter.com/1lFVDXYsO9 — Shaker Heights Schools (@shakerschools) February 4, 2021

Orange Schools held a virtual town hall this week announcing they will begin onsite classes five days a week the first day of March. Staff vaccinations will happen before the end of this month.

The Orange Teachers Association said in a statement returning to full in-person learning could double the number of students in the buildings.

“Our staff is only eight student days away from receiving their first dose of the vaccination and will be fully vaccinated by March 12th,” said the statement. “A vaccinated staff will drastically reduce the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19.”

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

Rocky River began a five-day in-person learning model on January 26 however a remote option remains for families. Staff will begin vaccinations on February 19 with a second dose planned on March 12.

Gordon said flexibility will be key in the weeks ahead for CMSD.

“We are going to have to be as flexible as possible in the month of March with the goal of opening hybrid learning soon as it safe and appropriate to do so,” he said.

CMSD families will get material mailed next week with the option to choose in-person or remote learning models.