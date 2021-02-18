Will Ohio schools be allowed to host prom or graduation ceremonies this year?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As more students return to in-person learning here in Ohio, new questions are being asked about whether prom or graduation ceremonies will be allowed.

Governor Mike DeWine addressed the topic during his press briefing on Thursday.

“We know that people are looking forward to Spring and early summer, graduation, prom, sporting events, and we’re getting a lot of requests and inquiries about what is that going to look like and we’re working on this,” said Gov. DeWine.

He said they have learned a lot over the last several months, including the power of the mask. He said they have proven to be effective, particularly in schools, noting they haven’t seen much spread.

“I think this mask is going to be what allows us to do a lot of these things. I am optimistic, frankly, about that,” said DeWine.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office tells FOX 8 a timeline for further guidance has not yet been established.