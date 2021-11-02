Will new Biden rule require you to get vaccinated or tested at work?

(WJW) – The Biden administration will release details this week on new guidelines that will require companies that employ 100 people to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular COVID testing.

The plan would also require those companies to provide paid time off to get vaccinated and paid sick leave for any side effects.

According to WhiteHouse.gov, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule to ensure employers have either a fully vaccinated workforce or implement a program that would require any unvaccinated employees to produce a negative test result “at least” on a weekly basis.

The Biden administration says the new policy will impact over 80 million workers.

Here’s a statement from the Department of Labor, from CNBC:

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working expeditiously to develop an emergency temporary standard that covers employers with 100 or more employees, firm- or company-wide, and provides options for compliance. Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work. The ETS also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects. On November 1, the Office of Management and Budget completed its regulatory review of the emergency temporary standard. The Federal Register will publish the emergency temporary standard in the coming days.”

The Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) of the rule allows OSHA to issue the rule with emergency authority if the Labor secretary believes workers face grave danger in the workplace, according to CNBC.

Most Republican state attorney generals, including Ohio’s Dave Yost, have signed a letter to the president threatening legal action if the administration moves forward with the new guideline.

The new rule is expected to be published this week.

This is separate from President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring federal contractors to be fully vaccinated.

That rule has made headlines because of its impact on airlines.

The administration does allow federal contractors to decide what to do with employees who choose not to be vaccinated, allowing some groups to develop their own policy for unvaccinated employees.