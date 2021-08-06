Will masks return? Ohio governor to hold public briefing

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Will a statewide mask mandate or other COVID rules return to Ohio?

We’ll likely get some answers Friday morning when Governor Mike DeWine holds a press conference along with the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will carry it live

Gov. DeWine has remained largely silent since the rise of the Delta variant.

Case numbers this week in Ohio have hit levels we haven’t seen since the spring.

The latest CDC data shows more Ohio counties are considered high or substantial transmission.

Community transmission, Courtesy: CDC

The U.S. has seen a surge in infections due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The 7-day average of newly reported coronavirus cases has jumped to more than 90,000 a day.

Around a month ago those numbers were in the range of 12,000.

Several counties and businesses have released their own recommendations, but no direction from the state has been given.

