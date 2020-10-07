Wife of Broadway star who died following coronavirus battle calls Trump’s tweets ‘hurtful’ and ‘disgraceful’

*The White House posted the above video after President Trump returned to the White House following several days in the hospital for coronavirus

(WJW) — The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is slamming the president for his tweets following his own diagnosis with coronavirus.

Cordero died back in July following his three month battle with the disease. He had to have his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker.

Amanda Kloots shared her husband’s battle with fans on social media.

In an emotional post on Instagram this week, Kloots called out President Donald Trump.

Trump was hospitalized Friday after revealing he and the first lady tested positive.

He tweeted on Monday, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Kloots posted a screengrab of the tweet to Instagram and wrote, “There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF_PQFnA9ZY/

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” Kloots wrote. “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives.”

She said not everyone who battles coronavirus spend just a few days in the hospital.

“I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of,” she wrote.

“After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com here: