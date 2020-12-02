Wickliffe City Schools ready to roll out wearable Bluetooth technology for staff and students for instant contact tracing

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Wickliffe City Schools has teamed up with Volan Technology to help the district quickly identify anyone who may have come in contact with someone who has been exposed to COVID-19.

The Volan Positioning System (VPS) uses Bluetooth technology with GPS that is wearable.

It’s being used in Wickliffe schools in the form of a key fob.

So if someone is exposed to coronavirus, the system can then track down where that person has been in the district and who they have been in contact with as well. It can also identify how long they were in contact with any individual.

“If there are confirmed cases in our district, we will know immediately which members of our school community had the most exposure to the infected people,” Superintendent Joseph Spiccia said in a press release.

The system is specifically designed to only work and track students and faculty when they are on campus, according to Volan Technology.

“This gives us the ability to contact those most at risk while also informing students, parents and faculty how much exposure each person has had. We are pleased to be partnering with Volan as we utilize cutting edge technologies to reopen our schools,” Spiccia continued.

The system was tested in a pilot program at Wickliffe High School in November.

It will be rolled out to everyone in the district in January.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 11 student cases and 6 staff cases at Wickliffe City Schools since students returned in the fall.