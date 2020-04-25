WHO: There is ‘no evidence’ recovered COVID-19 patients are immune

(WJW) — The World Health Organization says there is “no evidence” that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are immune.

The organization released a scientific brief Friday stating that the idea that a one-time coronavirus infection can lead to immunity is unproven.

“Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate’ that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection,” WHO explained. “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

WHO says researchers are continuing to review data regarding antibody response to the virus, but at this point in the pandemic there is not enough evidence to prove effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity.

The organization emphasizes that proposals for reopening society based on the idea of immunity are unreliable.

Researchers also argue that people should not assume they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test. WHO advising all people, included recovered coronavirus patients, to continue following public health advice.

Click here to read WHO’s full scientific brief.