Who are your 5?: DeWine encourages residents to participate in Ohio’s Strive for Five Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging citizens to participate in Ohio’s Strive for Five Challenge.

The simple challenge asks Ohioans to identify five people in their lives and check-in with them at least once a day, every day, for the next 30 days.

The campaign aims to help individuals and families cope with feelings of stress, anxiety, and isolation associated with the coronavirus pandemic by connecting with others.

Ohioans are encouraged to reach out, connect, and comfort each other while the state works together through the health crisis and social distancing.

“Peer-to-peer support has great power in helping to calm anxiety and fear. By reaching out via phone, text, email, or even a hand-written note, you can help,” the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services wrote on their website.

The Strive for Five Challenge was developed by the New York Coalition for Behavioral Health and was brought to Ohio by the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services Board of Lorain County.

