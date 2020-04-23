White House working with governors to increase coronavirus testing across US

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is working alongside the country’s governors to increase COVID-19 testing in the United States, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

4.93 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in America, Pence announced during a news conference Thursday night.

The Vice President attributed this number to the fact that states have been engaging commercial labs at a higher level across the country.

More than 100,000 tests were performed throughout the United States on Wednesday alone.

Pence says that governors are now receiving the supplies they need to conduct testing at the level necessary for reopening the country.

This includes Governor Mike DeWine who, according to Pence, expanding testing after receiving FDA approval on Tuesday for use of a new reagent from a company called Thermo Fisher.

Pence quoted DeWine, saying the reagent could boost Ohio’s COVID-19 testing capabilities by two to three times “virtually overnight.”

This announcement came just two days after DeWine made a plea for FDA approval during an interview on Meet the Press.

Pence says the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a conference call with governors from all 50 states on Friday in effort to learn more about their testing practices and methods in effort to increase testing overall.