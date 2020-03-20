LIVE: Trump says officials ‘don’t think we will find it necessary to have a nationwide lockdown’

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are holding a news conference Friday morning to update the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As thousands more Americans are getting tested, the number of reported coronavirus cases has climbed to more than 13,000 and at least 195 people have died.

There are 119 cases in Ohio alone, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s latest report released Thursday afternoon. Of those, 33 are hospitalized.

FOX 8 Live Blog:

Pres. Trump says the Dept. of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements.

All interest of federal student loans has been temporarily suspended. Borrowers can suspend their student loan payments without penalty for the next 60 days at least.

Tax Day has been moved to July 15. Families and businesses will be able to file without penalties or interest. You can still file beforehand if you’d like.

Governors, state officials, working with Trump Administration on this.

Canadian and Mexican governments are collaborating with US to prevent spread across borders in effort to protect the health of all 3 nations and limit migration.

Both the Northern and Southern borders are implementing new rules, procedures to suspend non-essential travel. These regulations will not impact trade, President says.

President invoked defense protection act Thursday night and moved defense activation to Grade 1, highest level.

Federal government is providing aid to states and small businesses. Govt. enacted legislation guaranteeing pay to workers at “no cost” to employers.

“Americans from all works of life are coming together and we will win this war,” said President Trump.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that US efforts in stopping ISIS, holding Afghanistan accountable still remain important.

Pompeo says they took two important steps this week — 1) Banning non-essential travel across the Northern and Southern borders. 2) State Dept. issued Level 4 Global Travel Advisory meaning that all international travel should be avoided.

DHS has screened over 200,000 individuals returning from countries affected by coronavirus.

The agreements with Canada and Mexico do not apply to lawful, cross-border trade. These agreements go into effect Saturday, March 21.

The three countries are also taking joint-action to prevent individuals from entering US without proper documentation.

CDC is suspending entry of certain persons into the US because of the public health threat their entry poses. It applies to those coming into the US from Mexico and Canada illegally. It does not apply to US citizens.

CDC says majority of coronavirus patients are recovering

Health officials ask that no one gathers in groups of more than 10.

If someone in a household sick, the entire family is asked to quarantine together.

Federal health officials remind citizens to cooperate with the orders of your Governor and local leaders.

“We are inspired by the way the American people and American businesses are coming together to defeat the coronavirus,” said VP Pence.

Pence says federal officials are talking to manufacturing companies later today.

The President, with FEMA in the lead, will execute a plan that is locally beneficial and state, federally handled, Pence says.

Medical supplies — government is looking to expand supply of personal protective equipment to healthcare facilities. They are working to preserve and conserve equipment as well.

The threat of serious illness to the average American from the coronavirus remains low. However, all Americans can do their part to stop the spread by following the President’s orders.

“We have millions of masks which are coming and will be distributed to the states,” said Trump, “They will be here soon and are being shipped directly to states.”

Trump invoked protection act to help states get the equipment they need, like masks and ventilators.

Trump says they “don’t think we will find it necessary to have a nationwide lockdown.”

“There is a low incidence of death and we’re going to come through this stronger than ever before…My message to the American people is that you’ve done an incredible job…We are going to come out stronger, bigger and be a better country than we were before…Our country has been incredible,” said Trump.

Led by Vice President Mike Pence, members of the task force take the podium for the briefings daily and are often joined by President Donald Trump himself.

Friday’s update comes just hours after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled his plan coronavirus relief plan Thursday. It’s a $1 trillion rescue package to shore up households, healthcare and the U.S. economy amid the pandemic crisis and nationwide shutdown that’s hurtling the country toward a likely recession. McConnell proposed direct payments of $1,200 per person and $2,400 for couples as part of the initial response.

Global stock markets and U.S. futures also rose Friday on hopes that the government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

Additionally, President Trump announced Thursday that efforts were underway to create a vaccine for the coronavirus. He also said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was reviewing drugs approved for other uses as a potential treatment.

