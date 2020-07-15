Where you can get a free coronavirus test in Cuyahoga County

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. Mike DeWine discussing testing in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at several locations on multiple dates across the county.

You do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s note to get tested.

You do have to register in advance.

Cuyahoga County is approaching a Level 4 for the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory system.

That means the county has hit 6 out of 7 indicators.

Here’s what ODH is watching:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not congregate cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy

CCBH is showing daily and weekly changes in a chart.

Here is where you can get a test:

Greater New Canaan Ministries

14911 Westropp, Cleveland 44110

July 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-register by July 15th by clicking here or call (216)957-3939

Use code: CANAAN

Lee Rd Baptist

3970 Lee Rd, Cleveland

July 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-register by July 19 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939

Use code: LEERD

St Paul AME – West Park

4118 Brookside Blvd, Cleveland

July 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-register by July 20 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939

Use code: PAUL

Morning Star Missionary Baptist

10250 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland

July 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-register by July 21 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939

Use code: MSMB

