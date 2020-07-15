Where you can get a free coronavirus test in Cuyahoga County

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. Mike DeWine discussing testing in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at several locations on multiple dates across the county.

You do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s note to get tested.

You do have to register in advance.

Cuyahoga County is approaching a Level 4 for the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory system.

That means the county has hit 6 out of 7 indicators.

Here’s what ODH is watching:

  • New cases per capita
  • Sustained increase in new cases
  • Proportion of cases not congregate cases
  • Sustained increase in emergency room visits
  • Sustained increase in outpatient visits
  • Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions
  • ICU bed occupancy

CCBH is showing daily and weekly changes in a chart.

Here is where you can get a test:

Greater New Canaan Ministries
14911 Westropp, Cleveland 44110
July 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-register by July 15th by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: CANAAN

Lee Rd Baptist
3970 Lee Rd, Cleveland
July 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-register by July 19 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: LEERD

St Paul AME – West Park
4118 Brookside Blvd, Cleveland
July 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-register by July 20 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: PAUL

Morning Star Missionary Baptist
10250 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland
July 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-register by July 21 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: MSMB

