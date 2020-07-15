Where you can get a free coronavirus test in Cuyahoga County

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. Mike DeWine discussing testing in Ohio
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at several locations on multiple dates across the county.
You do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s note to get tested.
You do have to register in advance.
Cuyahoga County is approaching a Level 4 for the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory system.
That means the county has hit 6 out of 7 indicators.
Here’s what ODH is watching:
- New cases per capita
- Sustained increase in new cases
- Proportion of cases not congregate cases
- Sustained increase in emergency room visits
- Sustained increase in outpatient visits
- Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions
- ICU bed occupancy
CCBH is showing daily and weekly changes in a chart.
Here is where you can get a test:
Greater New Canaan Ministries
14911 Westropp, Cleveland 44110
July 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-register by July 15th by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: CANAAN
Lee Rd Baptist
3970 Lee Rd, Cleveland
July 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-register by July 19 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: LEERD
St Paul AME – West Park
4118 Brookside Blvd, Cleveland
July 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-register by July 20 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: PAUL
Morning Star Missionary Baptist
10250 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland
July 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-register by July 21 by clicking here or call (216)957-3939
Use code: MSMB
