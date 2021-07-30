Where are the highest COVID transmission rates in Ohio? See where the CDC suggests masks

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week changed its masking guidance, now recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging — mostly due to the delta variant — across the country.

But where are these surging areas?

The CDC says a substantial or high surge area is a location where there are 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people through a 7-day period.

The CDC’s latest map — from July 23 through July 29 — shows the following in Ohio:

Courtesy: CDC

Several counties in Northeast Ohio are said to have a substantial transmission rate including Lorain, Medina, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull. Ashland is said to have a high transmission rate, according to the CDC, who notes on its website, “for the most complete and up-to-date data for any particular county or state, visit the relevant health department website.”

Counties like Cuyahoga, Lake, Stark and Summit are said to be at the moderate level. Holmes County is at the lowest level.

At this time, most mask mandates have been lifted in Ohio. However, the Ohio Department of Health recommends all unvaccinated people wear masks while out in public.