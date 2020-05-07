1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 7, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Where and when you can see C-130s fly over Northeast Ohio

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – The 910th Airlift Wing is holding a series of flyovers to salute medical workers and first responders in Northeast Ohio.

910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft will fly over hospitals and medical facilities starting just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Click here to read more on the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flyover Thursday

Here’s the schedule for the 910th Airlift Wing dubbed “Hercs over America.”

  • 10:47 a.m. UH Conneaut
  • 10:50 a.m. Ashtabula Medical Center
  • 10:53 a.m. UH Geneva
  • 10:57 a.m. Tri-Point Medical Center
  • 11:00 a.m. Euclid Hospital
  • 11:02 a.m. Hillcrest Hospital
  • 11:10 a.m. Portage Medical Center
  • 11:14 a.m. Summa Health Akron
  • 11:21 a.m. Aultman Main Canton
  • 11:26 a.m. Union Hospital
  • 11:35 a.m. Aultman Alliance
  • 11:39 a.m. Salem Regional
  • 11:45 a.m. East Liverpool Hospital
  • 11:53 a.m. New Castle Hospital
  • 12:05 p.m. Southwoods Akron Children’s Boardman
  • 12:11 p.m. Trumbull Memorial Hillside Rehab

*All times are approximate

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News