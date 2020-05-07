Where and when you can see C-130s fly over Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – The 910th Airlift Wing is holding a series of flyovers to salute medical workers and first responders in Northeast Ohio.
910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft will fly over hospitals and medical facilities starting just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Click here to read more on the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flyover Thursday
Here’s the schedule for the 910th Airlift Wing dubbed “Hercs over America.”
- 10:47 a.m. UH Conneaut
- 10:50 a.m. Ashtabula Medical Center
- 10:53 a.m. UH Geneva
- 10:57 a.m. Tri-Point Medical Center
- 11:00 a.m. Euclid Hospital
- 11:02 a.m. Hillcrest Hospital
- 11:10 a.m. Portage Medical Center
- 11:14 a.m. Summa Health Akron
- 11:21 a.m. Aultman Main Canton
- 11:26 a.m. Union Hospital
- 11:35 a.m. Aultman Alliance
- 11:39 a.m. Salem Regional
- 11:45 a.m. East Liverpool Hospital
- 11:53 a.m. New Castle Hospital
- 12:05 p.m. Southwoods Akron Children’s Boardman
- 12:11 p.m. Trumbull Memorial Hillside Rehab
*All times are approximate