Where and when you can see C-130s fly over Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – The 910th Airlift Wing is holding a series of flyovers to salute medical workers and first responders in Northeast Ohio.

910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft will fly over hospitals and medical facilities starting just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Click here to read more on the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flyover Thursday

Here’s the schedule for the 910th Airlift Wing dubbed “Hercs over America.”

10:47 a.m. UH Conneaut

10:50 a.m. Ashtabula Medical Center

10:53 a.m. UH Geneva

10:57 a.m. Tri-Point Medical Center

11:00 a.m. Euclid Hospital

11:02 a.m. Hillcrest Hospital

11:10 a.m. Portage Medical Center

11:14 a.m. Summa Health Akron

11:21 a.m. Aultman Main Canton

11:26 a.m. Union Hospital

11:35 a.m. Aultman Alliance

11:39 a.m. Salem Regional

11:45 a.m. East Liverpool Hospital

11:53 a.m. New Castle Hospital

12:05 p.m. Southwoods Akron Children’s Boardman

12:11 p.m. Trumbull Memorial Hillside Rehab

*All times are approximate