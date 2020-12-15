When will Ohioans know they’re eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Ohio, for many people in the state, a vaccine will remain out of reach for several more months.

Questions on the minds of many as the first vaccinations are administered is when will the general public be eligible and if notifications will be sent to individuals directly explaining its their turn to get vaccinated.

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson stated those details are still being planned, but they are preparing to vaccinate patients as supply and guidance allow, and are committed to keeping patients informed about who is eligible to get vaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Health will coordinate vaccinations in four phases beginning with health care workers and ending with the general public.

“The state is following CDC guidance regarding priority populations. The state health department will be coordinating this phased approach and will work with vaccine providers to communicate vaccine eligibility to the general public,” said the Ohio Department of Health press secretary, in a statement.

“How quickly you move in those categories will depend on how much vaccine we get,” said Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. “The unknown is how much we’re getting to begin with and when it’s coming and how much of an up tick we have.”

Next Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health, a shipment of more than 200,000 of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is still pending emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, could arrive at 98 hospitals and 108 health departments. This shipment would help vaccinate additional health care workers.

“We will be notifying each group of the public through press releases,” Skoda said. “We will be certainly be making the media request in putting stuff out there about when and how, when you can come and how you can come get a vaccine.”

A Cuyahoga County Board of Health spokesperson said they are awaiting direction from the state department of health regarding vaccine notifications to the general public.

