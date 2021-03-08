Ohio launches website for approved groups to register for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be holding a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. to update residents about the coronavirus response in the state.

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the first case that was identified in the state.

It was in Cleveland.

The governor announced Monday that flags will be flown at half staff tomorrow across Ohio.

To recognize the one-year anniversary of the first recorded #COVID19 case in Ohio, I have ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on March 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/W7hUREEPJn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

As of Sunday, there were 820 people in the state that were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Monday’s numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.

Hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing, and vaccinations have been slowly increasing.

Currently, just under 17% of people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine process.

Last week, the governor announced locations for mass vaccination sites around the state, most of which have no dates for when they’ll begin receiving patients and administering the vaccine.

Appointments are also not available yet.

The state had not had a streamlined place where you could register for an appointment until Monday just after 12 p.m.

The state website allows approved groups to register.

Ohio is in group Phase 1C. There are many people from previously approved groups who are still waiting for a chance to receive a vaccine.

The group includes ages 60 and up, firefighters, corrections staff, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, funeral staff, and people who work in child care services.

The State has not been clear how many people from previously approved groups are still waiting to get vaccinated or if they know that information, since people have been registering with individual pharmacies and health departments.