When will gyms in Ohio reopen? The wait is ‘frustrating’ for some

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — While many businesses are starting to reopen, the wait for gym owners continues.

“Frustrating,” said Kate Spinner of Coca CrossFit in North Ridgeville. “And I am not even sure frustrating clearly describes the way that it feels. “

Gyms were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. Many owners say they want to reopen and are willing to do whatever is necessary, and are hoping to get some guidelines soon.

“Not knowing when you are going to open or what protocols will be in place makes it hard,” Spinner said. “You create these protocols and plan and set up but they may need to be changed. So basically you hit a point where you are emotionally and mentally numb.”

We asked the governor’s office when gyms may reopen and were told a committee is working on the issue.

**Continuing coverage on the coronavirus pandemic and the response in Ohio**

The FOX 8 I-Team found one member of the committee, a gym owner from Ashland. He says he is hoping they can get the businesses open soon.

“This has been probably the worse six weeks of my life. I wake up in the middle of the night. I don’t know what the future is going to hold,” said Craig Nolletti, owner of Ashland Warehouse Gym and CrossFit 419.

He told us he reopened his gym last week and was then shut down. He said the committee met Monday.

“Our objective with the group is to give enough ideas, rules and regulations, to give the governors confidence that we can reopen safely,” Nolletti said.

He said he did not know how soon it will be before the gyms can reopen. He added that the committee is expected to meet again this week.

“I think it’s unfair we had to wait to open,” Nolletti said. “We are essentially going to be like the last people to get to open and I am not sure why because we do focus on health and cleanliness.”