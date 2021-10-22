When are you fully vaccinated? CDC considering guideline changes

(WJW) — What does it mean to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19? That definition could soon change, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The question was addressed during Friday’s White House briefing on COVID-19 booster recommendations.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters, “Right now, we don’t have booster eligibility for all people, currently, so we are going to, we have not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated. We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated in the future. But right now, what I would say is if you’re eligible for a booster, go ahead and get your booster. And we will continue to follow.”

According to the CDC, here is when people are generally considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

When it comes to booster shots, for those who have received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

The CDC also now says booster shots are recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. In this case, the recommendation is for anyone 18 and older, who was vaccinated two or more months ago.