When America’s hottest commodity was toilet paper, just one year ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is a recent story about vaccines.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Discount Drug Mart is giving FOX 8 a reminder of a time that seems impossible to forget.

One year ago, their store shelves looked like this after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Northeast Ohio.

Toilet paper, tissues, paper towels, cleaning products – all of them gone.

Then things like baking products, as people trying their hand at baking bread became popular.

You can see in the photo they shared the shelves were empty of butter, eggs, and cheese.

At one point, hair dye and other products became popular as more businesses we rely on were forced to closed, and those left shelves empty too.

Discount Drug Mart says its employees needed no convincing to step up to the plate.