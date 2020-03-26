What you’re feeling during coronavirus outbreak could be grief, experts say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Most people associated grief with the feeling that comes when you lose a family member, friend, or loved one.

But you can also experience grief whenever something changes unexpectedly in your life -- like what is happening with this pandemic.

It's something the Harvard Business Review addressed when talking with David Kessler, one of the world's foremost experts on grief.

Health psychologist Lori Stevic-Rust joined Wayne Dawson on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about grief and other feelings you may be experiencing during this difficult time.

