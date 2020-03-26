1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Virus peak not expected until May; more than 1,000 dead in U.S. Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

What you’re feeling during coronavirus outbreak could be grief, experts say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Most people associated grief with the feeling that comes when you lose a family member, friend, or loved one.

But you can also experience grief whenever something changes unexpectedly in your life -- like what is happening with this pandemic.

It's something the Harvard Business Review addressed when talking with David Kessler, one of the world's foremost experts on grief.

Health psychologist Lori Stevic-Rust joined Wayne Dawson on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about grief and other feelings you may be experiencing during this difficult time.

You can hear their discussion in the video player above.

W3Schools

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral