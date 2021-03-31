What to do if you haven’t received a second vaccine appointment confirmation for Wolstein Center

**The Pfizer vaccine is reportedly safe for those 12 and up, as seen in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some patients who’ve gotten their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic are reportedly not receiving electronic appointment confirmations for their second doses.

The Ohio Department of Health told FOX 8 that only those who set up a username and password on the gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov site will receive emails or text reminders regarding a second dose.

People are supposed to receive a second appointment date at the Wolstein Center during their first shot appointment. The date for that appointment is then written on the back of the person’s vaccination card by a Ohio National Guard member and then added into their online account.

“[However,] there were some instances in which a second-dose appointment may not have been scheduled due to technical difficulties or human error,” a representative from ODH said.

The health department is reportedly manually going through their information and making sure that everyone who came in for a first dose is getting signed up for a second one. They said they’re reaching out to those who did not get a second appointment to get them signed up.

Those Ohioans who still have not received any confirmation notifications for their second appointment or who are not sure they ever got signed up are directed to call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) for help.