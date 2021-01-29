What to do before and after you get vaccinated for COVID-19

*Watch our report above on more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues, more questions are being asked about what precautions should be taken before and after receiving the shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines to help with that.

When it comes to preparing for the vaccine, patients should consult with their doctor about known medical conditions or allergies to ensure there won’t be any complications.

The following graph was created by the CDC to use for reference:

Courtesy of CDC

The CDC also discourages the use of acetaminophen or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in advance to prevent post-vaccination symptoms. Examples include Tylenol, Advil, and Ibuprofen.

Once the vaccination has been administered, those medications are considered safe to take.

Here are some possible side effects that could occur following the shot:

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headache

In most cases, pain and discomfort is normal. However, the CDC said you should contact your doctor if redness or tenderness in your arm increases after 24 hours or if your side effects don’t seem to be going away after a few days.

The CDC said those who have received the vaccination should still continue to follow normal safety measures like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds.

“It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require 2 shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot,” experts said.

In the early stages of #COVID19 vaccine distribution, doses will be available in limited supply for specific critical populations. Vaccines are not yet available for all Ohioans.

