What Phase 1B of coronavirus vaccinations will look like in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Healthcare professionals at hospitals across Northeast Ohio are counting down to the start of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations, which begins Tuesday morning in Ohio.

University Hospitals will open their new vaccination site at their Management Services Center in Shaker Heights for appointment-only vaccinations.

Tuesday marks the start of vaccinations for the general public, 80 years and older.

The Cleveland Clinic will administer appointment-only vaccinations at three different locations, Hillcrest and Fairview Hospitals, and the Intercontinental Hotel downtown.

The Clinic says they have more than 4,000 doses for vaccinations this week.

“We have a well-run system. Even when I got my vaccine, I was impressed with how everything was done. The supply is limited as most people know. But whatever we have, we will administer immediately,” said Dr. Tosin Goje, with the Cleveland Clinic.

This latest phase of vaccinations begins as hospitals administer the second dose of the vaccine to frontline workers this week.

UH reports 80 percent of their workforce have received a vaccine so far.

The Clinic reports 28,000 caregivers have been vaccinated, which is 54 percent of their health system.