Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts.

“Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,” DeWine noted during a press conference Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot now approved by the FDA for children 12 and up in this country. And now the Ohio Department of Health has put together a frequently asked questions article to keep Ohioans informed. The FAQ breaks down things like parental consent and the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine for children.

Just like adults, DeWine pointed out that youth can be vaccinated at many locations across the state. He also said the state is making the Pfizer vaccine available at any pediatrician’s office that wants the vaccine, and that people should reach out to their doctor.

“Ultimately, this is a decision for the parents, and that child,” DeWine said during the press conference.

Parents can find the ODOH frequently asked questions right here.