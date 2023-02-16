(WJW) — Moderna announced on Wednesday they plan to provide their COVID-19 vaccines at no cost, in response to the public health emergency coming to an end late spring.

Moderna says that as the United States government will no longer be providing vaccines at no cost at the public health emergency’s end, the vaccine company remains “committed to ensuring that people in the United States will have access to (Moderna’s) COVID-19 vaccines regardless of ability to pay,” according to a press release.

The vaccines will continue to be available for insured people whether they get the COVID-19 shot at their doctors’ office or local pharmacies.

For anyone who is uninsured or underinsured, the cost of COVID-19 shots will be covered in full through Moderna’s patient assistance program. The assistance program will start May 11, 2023 when the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is set to end.