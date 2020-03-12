What is community spread?: Local health officials discuss transmission of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As cases of Coronavirus continue to grow around the world, health officials in the U.S. are initiating travel bans and trying to contain cases of community spread, involving patients who have tested positive for the virus but did not travel to a known affected area.

Dr. Amy Edwards with University Hospitals told Fox 8 News, "We know how they contracted the virus. That means that somebody who did travel and brought the virus into Ohio gave somebody the virus that doesn't have symptoms. That person is walking around infecting other people and then somebody popped up with symptoms."

Dr. Edwards says that based on cases of community spread, health officials can start to estimate the percentage of the population that is likely to have the virus.

"If you have two confirmed cases, you could be talking about anywhere from like a half percent to one percent of the population may have Coronavirus in the state of Ohio,” she said. “That's an epidemiologic estimation, not a guaranteed medical fact, I want to be very clear about that.”

Dr. Edwards says it's not clear exactly how the virus is transmitted, but the CDC has now revealed the results of early lab testing.

"It does appear that it can persist in the air for a couple of hours. Whether that's relevant or not we don't know and again that's in a lab,” she said. “And then on surfaces, it can last up to a couple of hours up to a couple of days it looks like."

A key component to stopping community spread of the virus is to conduct a medical investigation and identify those who came into contact with the infected person.

"Who they've talked to, what meetings they've been in, where they've traveled, and then they'll go out in a ring like that,” said Dr. Edwards.

The goal of the tracing is to contain the outbreak before it spreads to a wider population.

"Quarantine the appropriate people that need to be quarantined and look for other people who might have symptoms that need to be tested. We're at that place where now we have community spread, it could [go up or start to level off], it's really in our hands,” she said.

That’s why, according to Edwards, people should wash their hands regularly, clean off commonly used surfaces, and avoid close contact with others in social settings.