‘What else can we do?’: Ohio continues record rise in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – For the third time this week, Ohio hit another record in coronavirus cases.

Wednesday numbers from the Ohio Department of Health showed 66 more people died from coronavirus.

5,149 people have died in the state since March.

“To frivolize these lives as I hear some people doing, I just do not understand it,” Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday in response to a comment that Ohio had “only lost eight people” that day.

“What else can we do?” Governor DeWine said.

New cases Wednesday hit another peak in the pandemic for Ohio.

There were 2,366 new coronavirus cases.

The state has also seen a record number of new hospitalizations for coronavirus this week.

“We worry about our hospitals,” he said. “We worry about our hospitals.”

The White House Coronavirus Task Force data DeWine presented at the press conference Tuesday indicated that the increase is due to community spread from small social gatherings.

The governor says he won’t rule out new restrictions but has also said that’s not something they’re looking at right now.

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference on the increase in cases at 2 p.m. Thursday.