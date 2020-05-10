What customers can expect as salons, barbershops and restaurants reopen this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hair salons and barbershops, which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are allowed to reopen here in Ohio starting on Friday, May 15.

“The shop phone started ringing off the hook, my cellphone started ringing off the hook,” said Urban Kutz Barbershop owner, Waverly Willis.

Willis is preparing this week with safety top of mind for his customers and 10 individual contractors at two different locations.

“Consider yourself on stage and outside of watching how well you do a haircut, they’re watching to see how well you keep area, how well you maintain yourself, and how safe you are,” he told the staff.

Sanitizer will be available and face masks and optional gloves will be provided the first time customers come in.

And for the barbers, Willis says, “We’re going to be taking temperatures.”

Waverly has coordinated with a nearby pizza place and coffee shop for walk-ins to enjoy a refreshment in their car while they wait for their service.

“It’s nobody’s fault that this pandemic has happened, but we want to make it as convenient as possible and that’s just a small gesture to show our clients that we appreciate it. But at the same time, we can sew seeds in our local economy to get the money flowing,” he said.

Also on May 15, restaurants are allowed to reopen their patios and can fully reopen on the 21.

*Read more about Governor DeWine’s plans to reopen Ohio, here.*

Julian Bruell is the director of service and wine programs for the Zack Bruell restaurant group, with Cleveland dining options like Alley Cat, L’Albatross and Parallax.

“Excitement really was the initial reaction and probably the thought of how much work we have to put into it was the next step,” said Bruell.

However, the restaurant group says they’re not planning to reopen their patios on May 15 until they can ensure the safety of their employees and customers inside and out.

“All of our patios are always walk-in based, whereas now at this time everything is going to be reservation-based so that is going to change a lot of the patio culture,” said Bruell.

Once open again, employees will be wearing masks and surfaces sanitized regularly. They were marking the Parallax dining room and bar for appropriate social distancing when FOX 8 stopped by.

*More on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Ohio, here.*

“We’re going to do everything we can in our bar areas, we will have plexiglass that will divide the bar booths,” she explained.

They see curbside pickup continuing to be a big part of the business, as well as creating a greater virtual presence with things like a virtual wine dinner.

“Maybe Zack will do some cooking lessons or some sort of virtual classes so we just have to be creative at this point,” she said.

The Zack Bruell group is hoping to reopen on the 21, but they will let customers know officially on social media.

Both businesses say they are grateful for the support their customers have shown them.

Related Content Coronavirus headlines: National parks visitors should plan for ‘new normal’ Video Video

Man recovering from coronavirus praises nurses at Hillcrest Hospital Video Video

Gov. DeWine encourages Ohioans to make good judgments during reopening Video Video