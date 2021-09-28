What are the side effects of a COVID booster shot? CDC study sheds some light

A woman holds up a sticker after getting her third “booster” dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers. President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) – Most people who receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine six months after the primary set of shots have mild or moderate reactions to it, according to a recent study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new @CDCMMWR details a preliminary analysis of vaccine safety data that found no unexpected adverse reactions following an additional dose of mRNA #COVID19 #vaccine, as well as mostly mild to moderate reactions from a third dose. Learn more: https://t.co/f2qTYFGeSw. pic.twitter.com/9QwPepdYzj — CDC (@CDCgov) September 28, 2021

The CDC analyzed people who got a third COVID shot from August 12 through Sept. 19.

The study started after the Food and Drug Administration amended the Emergency Use Authorizations for Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, authorizing a third dose to immunocompromised people who completed a primary vaccination series.

The study included 22,191 registrants who reported getting their third vaccine dose. Over 97% of the registrants reported getting a third dose of the same vaccine as their other doses.

According to the study, 71% of participants experiences injection site pain, 56% experienced fatigue and 43.4% experienced headaches.

Also, 31.8% reported health impacts and 28.3% said they couldn’t perform daily activities, mostly the day after the booster.

Medical care was sought for 1.8% of participants and 0.1% of participants were hospitalized. The reason for needing medical attention was not provided in the report, but the CDC said they were following up with those individuals.

Reactions were often reported during the week after a COVID-19 booster, but most were reported the day after the shot.

According to the study, of the 12,591 people who finished a health check-in survey for all three doses, 79.4% and 74.1% reported local or systemic reactions, respectively, after dose 3, compared with 77.6% and 76.5% who reported local or systemic reactions, respectively, after dose 2.

The CDC’s report said there were no unexpected patterns of adverse reactions from a third dose, and most of the reactions were mild or moderate.