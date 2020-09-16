Westlake library closed after staff members test positive for COVID-19

WESTLAKE (WJW) The Westlake Porter Public Library will be closed for the next several days after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
During the closure, browsing and computer use will be suspended. The drive- up window will remain open and many of the virtual programs will continue.
The library will reopen 1 p.m. Sunday, September 20. More information on the closure and precautions being put in place here.
