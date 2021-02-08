Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging is hosting two coronavirus vaccine clinics this week.

According to the WRAAA, the COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place on Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12.

The location of Thursday’s clinic still remains unknown. Citizens are encouraged to check the organization’s website for updates on the vaccine distribution clinic.

However, Friday’s clinic will be held at the Abington Arms apartment complex from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is only open to residents.

These clinics were made possible by WRAAA employee volunteers in collaboration with the Ohio National Guard, Cuyahoga County, and the City of Cleveland.