West Virginia giving away guns along with millions of dollars during COVID-19 vaccine lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a rifle and shotgun giveaway will be part of the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

“Faster we get them across the finish line, the more money we save,” said Justice.

The vaccine lottery will include weekly drawings from June 20 to Aug. 4, with $1 million to be given away each of the five weeks.

The last lottery, on Aug. 4, will consist of two grand prize winners. One winner will take home $1,588,000, and another $588,000.

The first lottery, set for Father’s Day, will include:

One prize of $1 million

Two full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution (must be aged 12-25)

Two custom trucks

25 weekend getaways to West Virginia state parks

Five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

Five custom hunting rifles

Five custom shotguns

Justice said the state is paying for the prizes. To be eligible, you must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

A website to enter will be coming soon.

West Virginia has said that 75% of those aged 50 and up have been vaccinated in the Mountain State. Nationally, 50% of eligible people have received at least one shot, while more than 40% have been fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated means that a person has received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A person doesn’t have full protection until it’s been two weeks since the final dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.