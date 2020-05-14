‘We’re really excited’: Local restaurants preparing to reopen for outdoor dining on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Friday, Ohio restaurants can once again allow outdoor dining, which is welcome news for Lago East Bank in Cleveland.

Employees there were getting the patio ready on Thursday.

“We are really excited get everyone back together and just get to work,” said Brendan Kearney, director of operations for the Salerno Group. “We are just ready to get back and open our patio to the fullest capacity we are able to and get back to as close to normal as possible.”

In March, Governor Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants closed for indoor and outdoor dining due to the COVID-19 crisis. Restaurants were permitted to still provide carry out services.

Restaurants can open their doors for indoor dining next week.

However, some local restaurant owners are not opening just yet, saying they need a few more weeks to make the necessary changes.

Kerry and Dan Russo, owners of the Tavern of Stow, say they are planning to reopen May 28.

Restaurant owners say they want customers to feel safe returning to their favorite places for dining. Patrons will notice several changes, such as having tables 6 feet apart, physical barriers between guests, and all parties must be 10 people or less. Employees will also wear masks.

“We are just going to make sure that it’s the same great time everyone is used to at Lago,” Kearney said. “At the same time, we will step up our sanitation, step up our safety protocols, and make sure everybody is good.”

